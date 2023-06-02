Staying Hot, But Getting Humid

More heat expected as we head into the weekend. High pressure at the surface that stretches from deep south Texas to the upper Ohio Valley will keep things clear and quiet most of the day. High pressure in the upper levels should prevent any lift, so afternoon storms don't have much of a chance. Expect highs to be in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 95. Overnight, temperatures should drop into the lower 70s under fair skies.

KATC Next Three Days

Looking into the weekend, the ridge of high pressure in the upper levels will start to weaken. At the same time, we'll start to see the winds turning more southerly allowing the humidity to increase. Expect highs Saturday to run in the lower 90s with heat index values between 95-98 degrees. A couple of isolated showers or storms may pop up, but the coverage will be limited. By Sunday, and going into next week, convection will be more likely as the upper ridge weakens more. Expect a bit more coverage of rain going into next week.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

As far as Tropical Depression #2, it remains weak, and might get the name "Arlene" later this morning. It's being affected by a lot of shear, so the center of circulation is having a hard time becoming "vertical". It might have a small window of opportunity to strengthen early today, but by tonight it's expected to weaken more as it drifts to the south. No impacts to Louisiana are expected. There are no watches or warnings for the system, so new advisories will come every 6 hours from the National Hurricane Center. The next advisory will be issued at 4am.