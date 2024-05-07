Spring time storms continue later this week, warm and muggy in the meantime

Daniel Phillips

Humidity has been building for the last several days and that will once again be the case on Tuesday.

Dewpoints have steadily been increasing into the 70s and the atmosphere has started to feel a little heavy as southerly winds continue to drag in atmospheric moisture.

Winds Tuesday will remain out of the south and will be sustained around 10-15 mph with gusts that could push as high as 25 mph.

The afternoon high will be in the upper 80s and the heat index may push into the low 90s.

Daniel Phillips

There won't be much change in this pattern through the mid week, but a front arriving on Thursday could usher in some change.

A slow moving cold front will drape across the area late Thursday afternoon and into early Friday morning.

There's plenty of moisture for this front to produce some showers, which look to start popping up Thursday evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible with the strongest storms focused along the frontal boundary.

Daniel Phillips

The biggest threat from these storms currently look like medium to large hail and strong damaging winds.

This time of year you never want to rule out spin up tornadoes but that doesn't look like the primary threat.

Storms will continue into the late night hours and by Friday the front should finally be clearing out leaving behind some drier, slightly cooler air.

This shouldn't have a huge impact on the Frog Festival which will be going on in Rayne starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday.

Festival goers will want to closely monitor Thursday's weather but the rest of the weekend is looking good.