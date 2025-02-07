Spring Rolls Along: Unseasonable warmth continues into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We should be pretty familiar with the forecast by this point, but I am contractually obligated to write about it so let's discuss the warm, muggy pattern we find ourselves in.

Fog will be an issue again Friday morning and not just Friday I would anticipate fog to also be an issue on Saturday and Sunday.

A few misty showers were popping up this morning as well, so giving yourself a few extra minutes for the commute wouldn't be a bad idea.

Sun will emerge by the late morning/early afternoon and will be with us through the evening until the fog moves back in again Saturday.

Temperatures remain well above normal and with another record day on Thursday it's safe to say February has been off to a scorching start.

A stalling front next week promises to bring some unsettled weather starting on Tuesday and lasting through the week.

While clouds and showers will subdue temperatures some what they'll still remain above average and no real cool down is expected.