Spring like weather returns to Acadiana through the week

Daniel Phillips

The fog has returned to Acadiana Monday morning and will have an impact on that morning commute.

Take it slow on those roads this morning as visibility will be poor out on those roads.

Once the fog burns off we'll be looking at partly sunny skies with highs getting into the mid 70s.

Daniel Phillips

Ultimately this is going to be a mild forecast for the remainder of the week as temperatures sit above normal and moisture creeps back to the area.

We'll get plenty of clouds over the next few days so while we'll still be quiet it doesn't mean uninterrupted sunshine.

The week will stay quiet with showers looking to return over the weekend.

We'll need to monitor the Saturday forecast through the week as there's some signals we may be dealing with some thunderstorms rolling through in the evening which could interrupt Mardi Gras plans.