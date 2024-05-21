Spring in our rearview mirror as summer temperatures are here to stay

Daniel Phillips

Sunshine will persist again on Tuesday as high pressure dominates Acadiana's forecast.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the low 90s with a slightly higher index, and without much of a break from that it seems like summer temperatures are here to stay.

Showers remain out of the forecast with any disturbances kept well to the north by a blocking ridge.

Winds will remain mostly light through Tuesday afternoon with an occasional gust that could peak around 20 mph in the later parts of the day.

This more or less is going to be the pattern moving forward.

A few more clouds will be out there on Wednesday but nothing that's expected to produce any rain, and sunshine will be back by the end of the week.

Taking a brief look towards Memorial Day weekend and there doesn't seem to be anything that could impact travel.

Plenty of folks are heading east to the beach this weekend so I'll have a Gulf Coast forecast posted by the end of the week with a look at what you can expect at the beach.