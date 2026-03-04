Spotty showers today with more robust showers this weekend

Daniel Phillips

Wednesday will be off to another very gray start with plenty of low lying clouds hanging around for the morning commute.

Moisture has been streaming into the area for days now and you can certainly feel it when you step outside.

Lows have crawled up along with the moisture and the morning temperatures will be sitting in the upper 60s and could even stay in the 70s by the weekend.

As the day unfolds we'll get a gradual clearing of clouds by mid morning with partly sunny skies lasting through lunch.

Spotty showers will develop later in the afternoon, particularly for eastern Acadiana and communities along the Atchafalaya Basin, but nothing will be very impactful.

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the week look relatively quiet with little change in the overall pattern.

Winds will remain from the south and temperatures will remain well above average consistently flirting with record highs into the weekend.

The weekend, however, is when we'll get a major flip in the pattern.

A frontal boundary will drop down into the area Saturday afternoon/evening bringing with it a round of heavy showers and thunderstorms that will continue into Sunday.

Several inches of rain will be possible over the weekend and a few spots could see some localized flooding but the worst of the weather should remain to our northwest.

Some robust thunderstorms could end up embedded in the boundary as well so I would expect some rumbles of thunder out there this weekend.

This will mark the start of an active pattern in Acadiana with a series of storm systems lining up, formally announcing the spring storm season.