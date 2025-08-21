Spotty showers returning to the area in the afternoon

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is getting a small surge in moisture on Thursday and Friday which is going to bolster those rain chances a little in the afternoon.

Still not looking at any washouts but the radar will likely look a little more active than it did earlier this week.

Be mindful of the typical summer thunderstorm activity along with a few decent downpours through the late afternoon and early evening.

Unfortunately, showers won't arrive in time to really help with the heat which will still be blazing with highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values will remain well in the triple digits.

We'll see another unsettled afternoon on Friday before dry air gets in here and rain chances tumble through the weekend.

A fairly impressive August front will move across the eastern half of the country next week, it doesn't look like we'll get the real nice temperatures but it may be a little drier.

Next week looks to stay quiet, as well as the tropics which will leave the Gulf alone through at least the end of the month.

We've still got a couple months to make it through so now is not the time for complacency but it has been nice living mostly stress free in the month of August.