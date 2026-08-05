Spotty showers return to Acadiana after a hot, dry week

Daniel Phillips

Parts of a Acadiana finally saw a scattering of some decent showers out there Tuesday afternoon and will be the case again today.

As moisture finally moves back in we'll see an increase in the number of afternoon showers the atmosphere is able to produce over the next few days.

It doesn't look like a washout and most of the rain will be short lived, but after a hot dry week it's nice to get a little relief.

Daniel Phillips

As is typically the case this time of year most of the rain will start to pop up after lunch time and will start to wind down again in the evening.

Despite the showers there's still plenty of heat hanging around with highs in the low 90s and the heat index pushing to around 100.

This pattern will continue through the weekend with rain chances hovering between 30-40%.

There's a slight surge in moisture expected on Monday which will lead to an increase in shower activity but we're not expecting any flooding or significant weather.