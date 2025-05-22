Spotty showers return Thursday, heat returns Friday

Daniel Phillips

After some robust storms on Wednesday, activity Thursday should be a little more scattered and less intense.

The front that brought us those showers has been stalled offshore and will remain there for the first half of the day.

Models hint that the front may push north through the afternoon which could spark another round of scattered showers and storms, although it should be less intense.

Temperatures are also expected to be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 80s, and warmer weather on the way this weekend.

Friday and the weekend look like they'll be mostly quiet as we settle back in to a warm, quiet pattern across the area.

This is going to get interupted on Memorial Day, however, with a series of disturbances making their way across the region.

Rain chances will peak Tuesday and Wednesday of next week so we'll close out a wet month appropriately with more rainfall.

As Memorial Day often serves as the unofficial kick off to summer it felt like a good time to bring back the BeachCast as folks start making the yearly migration east.

It should be good conditions out there this weekend with plenty of sunshine.

While overall rip current risk will be low that doesn't mean it's non-existent so as always respect the water and know your limitations.