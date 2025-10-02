Spotty showers possible but mostly quiet

Daniel Phillips

A few pop up showers may move through the area on Thursday for a few lucky folks in the afternoon.

Mostly we're looking at pretty familiar, quiet day with highs once again pushing into the low 90s for the high.

Skies will be a good mixture of sun and clouds with neither particularly dominating through the day.

As mentioned above we could get a scattering of a handful of showers and a thunderstorm or two, these will do little more than provide a handful of gardens with a little water.

Acadiana is still on track to see some higher rain chances on Sunday with moisture surging in from the Gulf.

Some of that moisture will linger through next week, although rain chances will sharply drop.

Models hinting at our next front moving through the area late next week just in time for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.