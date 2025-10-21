Spotty showers possible as weak front moves through the area

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana has another weak front moving through on Tuesday which could help spark up a few spotty showers in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be back up into the upper 80s, with feel like temperatures once again getting near 90, as winds turn from the south.

This will help bring in just enough moisture to spark up a few isolated showers later in the afternoon.

Rain will end pretty quickly and temperatures will be allowed to drop as some of the afternoon clouds clear out overnight.

Temperatures will return to seasonal on Wednesday with lows getting back to around 60 overnight and highs sitting right at 80, where they'll remain for the rest of the work week.

A more significant front is expected to move through over the weekend with some heavier showers possible on Saturday and Sunday, unfortunate it's a weekend but something we really need.

Moisture looks to linger into next week and we could continue to see rain chances through what looks to be a third front before the coolest air of the season moves in for Halloween.

That an eternity away though so won't put too much confidence in the long range forecast.