Spotty showers continue to pop up as summer pattern takes hold

Daniel Phillips

We're headed to the dog days of summer now we've made it through July 4th, and the forecast certainly feels that way.

Spotty showers will be possible every afternoon this week with rain chances hovering between 30-50% day after day.

Highs will be sitting in the upper 80s through the afternoon with a heat index pushing closer to the triple digits.

There's not much variation from the general pattern over the next few days and it looks like the end of the week will look identical to the way it began.