Spotty showers arrive today with more on the way next week

Daniel Phillips

It's a pretty normal summer forecast to wrap up the week with maybe a little extra push from the sea breeze.

Spotty showers will get going in the late afternoon and scatter across Acadiana until the early evening when they'll start to wind down.

Until then it's going to be another round of hot, humid weather with highs back in the 90s despite the boost in rain chances.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday looks pretty similar with a slight dip in rain chances, and a slight increase in temperatures.

A surge of moisture will start to push in on Sunday and decent scattering of showers is expected to pop up during the day.

Most of the rain, looks like it will arrive in the early afternoon and continue on and off into the evening.

Daniel Phillips

This moisture will interact with a stalling frontal boundary to start the week and heavy showers are expected from Louisiana down along the Texas coast.

Periods of heavy rain could lead to some localized flooding, and we'll need to monitor how the rain totals are trending over the next few days.

Widespread showers and storms will continue through the first half of next week before finally starting to quiet down.