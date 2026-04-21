Spotty showers arrive today and will be scattered through the week

Daniel Phillips

After a couple of mostly dry weeks it looks like there's a shift in the weather pattern as moisture creeps back into the forecast this week.

That could get started as early as Tuesday morning as showers in east Texas spread westward and could lead to a some light, spotty rainfall during the morning commute.

Clouds look like they'll continue to hang around into the afternoon and as we lose our influence from high pressure atmospheric moisture will start streaming in from the south.

While day time highs will stay cooler than average the next couple of days, you'll notice the lows trending up as moisture piles in across the area.

Daniel Phillips

This will set up a string of days with scattered rain in the forecast with daily rain chances hovering around 40%.

As Festival International kicks off on Wednesday this will make for some tricky planning and careful monitoring of the radar.

It doesn't look like either Wednesday or Thursday should see impacts from any of the rain, as for Friday it looks like some late showers may impact the later sets, and a few passing showers could pop up during the day on Saturday.

While avid Festival goers who spend every waking moment downtown will likely encounter a shower or two over the next five days, exactly when those showers will occur is impossible.

Remember that there will be a randomness that's impossible to predict with a lot of the rain expected this week.

The good news is though temperatures will be mild and none of the days look like they'll be a washout.