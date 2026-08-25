Spotty showers and more moderate temperatures signal end to latest heat wave

Daniel Phillips

We've finally broken through what will, hopefully, be the hottest stretch we see this year and return to a more normal summer heat.

That's not to say it's necessarily cool outside but at least it won't be baking.

Highs will sit in the low to mid 90s and while the heat index is still expected to top out in the triple digits it will at least stay below advisory range.

Showers and storms will give us a chance too cool as well later in the day, and spotty showers will gradually become more common over the next couple of days.

Daniel Phillips

As is usually the case with these summer storms, severe weather isn't expected but given the heat we could see a few strong storms develop.

Showers won't have much staying power the next few days so the impacts will be relatively minimal.

There does seem to be a bump in coverage on Thursday as rain may be a little more widespread but will return to normal by the weekend.