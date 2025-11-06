Some fog, warm days into the weekend; sharply colder early next week.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast for Acadiana with fog over the next couple of nights/mornings, giving way to partly cloudy and warm afternoons.
We could see one or two isolated showers/sprinkles overnight into Friday morning as warmer and more humid air moves in from the Gulf.
Look for partly cloudy and warm afternoons in the low-mid 80s into the weekend...but turning much cooler coming out of the weekend.
Our much anticipated cold front arrives Sunday morning with windy and sharply cooler conditions to follow into Monday and Monday night.
Highs Monday stay in the 50s while lows drop into the frost zone, low-mid 30s Tuesday morning! Warms back up again quickly mid-week!
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.