Some fog, warm days into the weekend; sharply colder early next week.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast for Acadiana with fog over the next couple of nights/mornings, giving way to partly cloudy and warm afternoons.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We could see one or two isolated showers/sprinkles overnight into Friday morning as warmer and more humid air moves in from the Gulf.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for partly cloudy and warm afternoons in the low-mid 80s into the weekend...but turning much cooler coming out of the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our much anticipated cold front arrives Sunday morning with windy and sharply cooler conditions to follow into Monday and Monday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Monday stay in the 50s while lows drop into the frost zone, low-mid 30s Tuesday morning! Warms back up again quickly mid-week!

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

