Soggy week ahead with elevated rain chances the next several days

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a pretty soggy week ahead here in Acadiana.

Rain chances will remain between about 50-70% through the course of the week, and a scattering of thunderstorms seems likely every afternoon.

The only day where the pattern may be a little different will be Monday as we watch a storm drop in from Texas.

This may spark some early showers and storms Monday morning, but that initial round of wet weather should wind down fairly early.

As the clouds break and we get some heating in the afternoon we may get some redevelopment again this afternoon if the atmosphere is able to recover.

Temperatures through the week will largely sit in the upper 80s, as we get a little heat relief from the daily rain.

Keep in mind that with each burst of rain there will be the risk for some localized street flooding, and lightning will likely be an issue with any storms that develop.

This can be a tough time of year because of how localized storms are, and how fast they evolve.

Be mindful that storms can quickly pulse up into severe criteria before just as quickly collapsing down again.

