Soggy Easter Egg Hunts: Rain expected to move through Easter morning

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana continues to deal with a very warm, muggy air mass which has been locked in place for the better part of a week.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the low to mid 80s with steady winds coming in from the south.

Moisture remains abundant enough to spark a few spotty showers but nothing that will last too long or have much of an impact.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will become a little more scattered out there on Saturday afternoon but will ramp up through the night into Sunday morning.

The rain will continue on and off through Easter morning making for some soggy Easter egg hunts, but rain should ease up through the rest of the day.

Clouds will be harder to shake and we'll likely see them stick around into Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to take a nice drop though and a much drier, fresher air mass will move in to start of the work week.