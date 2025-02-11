Soggy Stretch: Showers increasing across Acadiana today with potential severe weather tomorrow

Daniel Phillips

Showers will be moving in on Tuesday as Acadiana starts a quick stretch of unsettled weather for the middle of the week.

Clouds will be with us through the day but the rain will hold off until the late afternoon, making their way primarily across areas north of the Interstate.

Warm, moist air has been piling in from the Gulf which will feed into Tuesday's showers and once again push temperatures near 80.

Today's rain could have an impact on that evening commute so be careful as you get ready to head home as there could be some slight pooling up on area roadways.

Daniel Phillips

After a quick break overnight thunderstorms will start to return along the frontal boundary early Wednesday morning with a few strong to severe storms possible.

The boundary will be oriented from the Sabine River up through Central Louisiana which will be the focal point of the strongest storms but small adjustments in the position could bring some of the strong storms into Acadiana.

Currently the SPC has most of Acadiana under a Marginal Risk for severe weather but that is bumped up for north eastern parts of Acadiana (St. Landry and Avoyelles Parish).

Damaging wind will be the main issue to monitor for but some spin up tornadoes can't be ruled out either.

The front will gradually push eastward during the late afternoon/evening which will spark another round of more widespread showers for Acadiana.

Daniel Phillips

While the weather will be plenty unsettled rain totals should remain manageable with a half inch to an inch of rain expected on average over the next few days.

Obviously we could see some higher localized amounts but widespread flooding isn't expected to be an issue.

Cooler air moves in briefly and it'll be slightly chilly for the back end of the week before warm, wet weather returns for the weekend.