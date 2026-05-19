Soaking showers start up late tonight and continue through the week...

Daniel Phillips

Today is going to be the last day for a little while with rain chances staying below 50%.

A few spotty showers and storms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening but most of the day should remain relatively quiet.

There's certainly plenty of moisture out there which is evident from just stepping outside, the air is thick and heavy out there today.

Despite the abundance of cloud cover we're still going to see temperatures get into the upper 80s and the heat index push into the 90s.

Daniel Phillips

Storms will likely gather north of Acadiana late Tuesday and will start to drop down overnight, which could mean some heavy rain late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

That first round of rain should break by dawn and we'll get a quick break before more showers and storms return again on Wednesday afternoon.

The pattern will stick that way for a while with daily soakers moving through the rest of this week and the weekend.

Severe weather doesn't look like it will be a major issue and initially the flooding threat will remain localized to individual downpours.

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is likely looking at 3-5" of rain on average going into next week, but keep in mind isolated areas could see almost double that amount depending on where the heaviest downpours get going.

As the pattern continues and the rain totals start to add up we may start to see a flood threat emerge, as the ground becomes more saturated and drainage becomes a little harder.

That piling on effect would kick in later this week and will be something to watch as we get into the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

This is undoubtedly going to squash out any concerns of drought going into summer, and will be a good recharge of the water table.

A wet pattern looks to continue not just this week but will probably take us all the way to June before we get a chance to dry out.