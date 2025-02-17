Soaking rains and strong storms on the way to Acadiana Tuesday night

Soaking rains and strong storms are on the way to Acadiana Tuesday night as an upper level system in the Southern Rockies will initiate low pressure along and south of the Louisiana Coast.

Look for scattered mostly light showers into tomorrow afternoon with heavier showers and storms developing over the region into Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in a marginal, level 1/5 risk, of an isolated severe storm.

The primary severe threat remains some hail or strong winds, perhaps an isolated tornado toward extreme Southeast Louisiana, but the bulk of the bigger storm dynamics and instability should stay offshore.

A healthy soaking is expected for most with 1-2" a good bet to cover most of Acadiana...a few spots may see more and rainfall rates that could lead to some localized street flooding, but this will occur during the overnight hours and not impact drive time come Wednesday morning.

Thereafter, a stretched polar vortex in Canada will sink southward across the nation delivering a three day period of winter temperatures to Acadiana to round out the week.

Readings will drop into the 30s Wednesday and may struggle to reach the lower 40s at best especially if clouds linger...which is likely.

Mid-20s with wind chills in the mid-teens are anticipated for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Another hard freeze is possible Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures also to drop into the mid-20s.

Some rains along with eventually milder temperatures should gradually return late Friday night into Saturday followed by a return of spring-like temperatures next week.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

