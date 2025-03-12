Slow Pattern Change: Atmosphere starts getting ready for a stormy Saturday

Daniel Phillips

A remarkably good stretch of weather continues on Wednesday across Acadiana, although it looks like the party will be ending soon.

Sunny skies will be the main order of business through the afternoon and the morning will start off with a light southerly breeze.

Temperatures return to the upper 70s in the afternoon and will likely be a degree or two warmer than the last few days.

Once we get to the afternoon you'll notice an uptick in the winds, the first sign that things may be changing.

As winds pick up from the south they'll begin driving in some more moisture from the Gulf and setting the table for the next front to swing through the region.

Temperatures will be back in the 80s for the end of the week and we'll start seeing a bit more cloud cover, particularly Friday which may also be accompanied by a few passing showers.

The day to watch, however, will be Saturday when another front swings across Acadiana.

This robust looking front could end up sparking another round of severe weather so we'll need to be weather aware going into the weekend.

It seems that most of the upper air support will be just east and north of Acadiana, but there will be plenty of instability to get some severe storms going Saturday afternoon.

All forms of severe weather will be possible: hail, damaging winds, and the possibility for tornadoes.

Timing looks to be early afternoon into the evening on Saturday and we should be able to narrow that window down a little as we get closer to the weekend.