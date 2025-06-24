Slightly lower rain chances tomorrow with more heat and daily showers continuing

Current Conditions

Acadiana is started the day with temperatures in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Dew points remain high and consistent southerly to southeasterly winds will keep us muggy and humid for the foreseeable forecast as gulf moisture continues to be brought in and we are stuck in a tropical airmass.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

24-Hour Outlook

Wednesday follows a familiar pattern, but with somewhat lower rain chances as more ridging builds into the area. However, any break in rains mean heat climbs. A dry and sunny start, followed by increasing clouds and scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances rise to 40% by mid to late afternoon, with temperatures reaching around 90°. Heat index values will peak between 100–105°, especially in areas that remain dry.

Any storms that do develop could produce heavy downpours, brief gusty winds, and frequent lightning, but organized severe weather is not expected.

Next 3-Day Forecast

Wednesday: High: 90° | Rain Chance: 40% | Heat Index: 101°

Thursday: High: 90° | Rain Chance: 50% | Heat Index: 103°

Friday: High: 89° | Rain Chance: 50% | Heat Index: 102°

Each day will feature scattered storm activity, with peak coverage during the afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows remain warm and muggy, in the mid 70s.

Next Weather Maker

There’s no major frontal boundary or organized system on the horizon. Instead, a stagnant summer pattern will remain in place through the weekend. Daily heating, abundant Gulf moisture, and weak upper-level disturbances will fuel scattered convection each afternoon. The 7-day rain outlook keeps most days in the 40–50% range, a continuation of our typical late June setup.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Andrea has officially become the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center. Located well out in the central Atlantic, Andrea is not a threat to land. It is expected to weaken into a post-tropical system overnight with no impacts to the U.S. or Caribbean. At this time, no additional tropical development is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next 7 days.

Now is still a good time to revisit your hurricane preparedness plans as we move toward the more active months of the season.

10-Day Forecast Overview

Expect highs around 90° each afternoon with daily storm chances hovering between 40–50% through early next week. A slight uptick in rain chances is possible by next Friday. Overnight lows stay in the mid 70s with high humidity continuing. Heat safety remains key as triple-digit "feels like" temperatures persist into next week.