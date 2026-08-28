Skies Clear, Mercury Rises: Quiet, hot weekend on tap for Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

It was nice to get some rain on Thursday, and even nicer to have some clouds keep temperatures in the 80s through the day.

Truthfully we could use a little more rain, but alas that's not what the forecast is calling for this weekend.

Hotter weather returns with highs shooting back into the low to mid 90s and the heat index crossing into the triple digits.

While plenty hot it won't hit the same heights it did last week and we aren't expecting any advisories going into the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

Rain chances will remain minimal over the next few days with only a few isolated showers possible, but with lingering moisture in the Gulf we may see rain chances become more scattered next week.

At this time it doesn't look like any washout days but daily rain chances of about 30% are to be expected, and may be a little higher closer to the coast.

All in all Acadiana's forecast looks to stay quiet going into September, always a welcome forecast given this is the peak of the tropical season.

Speaking of the tropics Tropical Storm Dolly formed on Wednesday (coincidence? you decide).

Daniel Phillips

In other years this would be a concerning track to see this time of year, but with El Nino in full swing this is entering what has become a real graveyard for would be tropical storms.

High shear through the Caribbean is expected to tear the storm apart and it'll fizzle before it reaches Hispaniola.

I doubt I'll spend much more time mentioning this system.