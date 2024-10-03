Showers start to creep back into the area Friday

Daniel Phillips

Essentially no real change in Thursday's forecast from the last few days.

Temperatures don't seem to be changing much and there's still going to be plenty of sunshine through the day.

A comfortable morning will give way to a warmer than average afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A little more moisture will start to trickle into the area which will open up the door for a few very isolated showers in the afternoon but mostly it'll be sunny.

Scattered showers and storms will be a little more numerous on Friday and Saturday but will likely still stay scattered.

This latest round of moisture will get pushed out by a cold front that will be swinging through over the weekend dropping temperatures for most of next week.