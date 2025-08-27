Showers return to the forecast for the end of the week

Daniel Phillips

Outside of a few coastal showers in the morning, Wednesday looks like it will stay mostly quiet.

Partly sunny skies will dominate with highs in the low 90s and the heat index falling just shy of 100 in the afternoon.

Rain chances will hover around 20% for the next two days so we'll make it through a majority of the week without much active weather.

We'll get an influx of moisture move into the area along a frontal boundary on Friday which will likely spark a round of wide spread showers and storms.

It likely won't be a wash out of a day but be prepared to encounter showers starting around lunch and through the afternoon.

Widely scattered shower activity will continue into Saturday afternoon, and should start to wind down late Saturday evening.

It looks like rain chances should be winding down in time for the Cajun game, so while there may be some damp conditions at the start gradual improvement can be expected.

We'll get some drier air moving into the area for the end of the weekend and the start of next week, which will make things feel a little more comfortable.