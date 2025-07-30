Showers return to Acadiana to help break up the heat

Daniel Phillips

The showers are moving back in on Wednesday to help break up some of the more intense heat we've had so far this summer.

We'll get off to a hot start but as the day heats up an influx of moisture will allow some decent downpours to get going.

One thing to keep in mind is we've got a lot of built up heat from the last few days so as storms get going they'll have plenty of energy.

As always with some of these downpours we could get some localized flooding on low lying roads so be careful during the evenings commute.

This will more or less be the pattern for the remainder of the week as scattered showers will continue on into the weekend.

Shower chances will slowly diminish next week and we should be pretty status quo through most of next week.

Just a quick note on the tropics, we've had an exceptionally quiet start to the season so far but that's pretty typical.

This is the time of year when a little extra vigilance is needed in monitoring the tropics as we're beginning our climb to the peak of the season.

As always you can always get the latest tropical forecasts here on KATC.