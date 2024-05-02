Showers popping up Thursday and becoming more organized by Friday

Daniel Phillips

The weather pattern is becoming more active Thursday with a series of showers and storms looking to move through over the next couple of days.

Thursday's weather will be a bit more scattered in nature with pop up showers moving through during the day.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will remain in the lower 80s, making it a little cooler than the last few days.

There's an outside chance we could end up with a severe thunderstorm and the SPC has us in a "Marginal Risk" category, so while not likely it is possible.

A round of more organized storms are expected to move through Friday morning, which could make for a sloppy commute to work.

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will stretch across most of Acadiana during the first half of the day on Friday.

Once again there's an outside chance of some severe weather but we'll be missing some of the ingredients that are necessary.

We could be looking at 1-2" of rain over the next few days so widespread flooding doesn't appear to be much of an issue, however, some minor street flooding during commute time could be an issue.

There is some good news in that we are expected to settle down Friday evening and the rest of the weekend doesn't look too bad.

Breaux Bridge's Crawfish Festival kicks off Friday and by the time festivities start the rain will have come to an end and the remainder of the weekend is looking good.

Temperatures will get back into the mid and upper 80s through the weekend before consistently starting to crawl into the 90s for most of next week.

The forecast is looking more and more summery out there over the next few weeks so it's safe to say we are transitioning out of spring.