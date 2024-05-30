Showers popping up on and off through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana will continue to deal with an unsettled pattern Thursday with on and off showers popping up through the afternoon.

Showers and storms have been providing a little relief from the heat and temperatures will again be in the upper 80s as a result.

You'll want to be mindful of encountering heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

While severe weather isn't expected we could still end up with a strong storm or two.

This unsettled weather is going to continue into the weekend and Acadiana could pick up several inches of rain by Saturday.

There's enough time in between showers for the ground to soak up most of the water so flooding isn't a major concern.

That being said some minor street flooding during the heaviest periods of rain is always possible.

If you're heading east this weekend to the beach you'll still be dealing with the same scattered showers as we will in Acadiana.

It doesn't look like any of the days will be a washout but make sure you get some beach time in in the morning before the storms get going.

Most of the showers look like they'll take place in the afternoon.

Be aware there's a moderate risk for rip currents this weekend, so as always be careful.