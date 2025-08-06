Showers popping up in the afternoon with little change this week

Daniel Phillips

We've kept the cruise control on in the weather lab with another round of spotty showers arriving in the afternoon and hot, muggy conditions until they arrive.

Winds will turn from the south and with a little more moisture in place we could see a few more showers compared to earlier this week.

None of the rain is expected to have much of an impact on your day but could be a nuisance at times.

There's not much change coming up to this overall pattern for the rest of the week and the weekend.

We'll get a little more moisture starting to move in on Sunday and early next week so a bump in rain chances for next week seems likely.

Even then it's looking like it will be more of what we've come to expect this summer which is widely scattered showers and storms day after day.

A quick note on the tropics as they're showing signs of life after a historically slow start to the season.

There's a couple areas of interest that may develop in the next couple of days, neither of those look likely to impact the U.S.

If we zoom out a little though models are pretty consistent about development in the southern Basin the third week of August.

That'll be an area we keep a close eye on, which to be honest is something we do every year around this time.

There's no immediate threats to the Gulf Coast.