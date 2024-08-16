Showers popping up again Friday and Saturday afternoon

Showers and storms will return Friday and Saturday afternoon, offering a quick break from the heat that will build through the day.

Despite a few more showers in the forecast, however, it's going to remain very hot with temperatures in the upper 90s and the heat index pushing 110.

A Heat Advisory remains in place again for Friday, and we'll likely see it continue into the weekend.

Rain chances will diminish on Sunday and we're looking at another hot and dry stretch of weather next week.

The tropics remain quiet for the Gulf Coast with Hurricane Ernesto the only named storm currently on the map, models indicating it should stay quiet through the rest of the month (although that's never a guarantee).