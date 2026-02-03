Showers moving through the region overnight

Daniel Phillips

The clouds will be back across Acadiana on Tuesday as we await the arrival of our next front across the area.

A few streamer showers will be possible during the day, but a bulk of the rain won't arrive until the late night hours.

Rain will be slow and steady through the night but totals will likely not be much more than an inch and clearing just before day break.

Daniel Phillips

In the meantime winds will whip up out of the south around 10-15 mph and temperatures will be in the upper 60s despite the lack of sunshine.

After the front passes we'll have a short lived cool down with temperatures staying in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday with lows down in the mid 30s.

Most of Acadiana will stay below freezing this week, but the far northern parts may briefly see a few 32s.

A more mild forecast will return by the weekend with highs consistently in the 70s during the day and 50s overnight with plenty of sunshine.