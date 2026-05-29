Showers moving out, heat moving in

Daniel Phillips

It's felt like ages since we've been able to look at a multi day forecast with only a few pop up showers included.

Finally, after one of our wettest months on record, we'll get a dry weekend from start to finish.

Rain chances will hover between 10-30% but any rain will be pop up in nature and short lived.

Daniel Phillips

The lack of rain, however, does mean we'll really start to feel the heat and could see the heat index push the triple digits for the first time this year.

Highs will stay in the 80s Friday (barely) but a return of 90 degree temperatures will arrive on Saturday and Sunday.

Given the amount of moisture we have hanging around the heat index will soar so make sure you take the heat seriously this weekend as we re-acclimate ourselves to our summer heat.

Daniel Phillips

Tropical moisture is set to return during the week, so the break in the rain won't last too long as we'll get more showers moving through the region this upcoming week.