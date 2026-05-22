Showers more isolated Friday, but becoming widespread over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The pattern remains mostly unchanged here in Acadiana as we continue to keep close tabs on the radar.

Showers look to be a little more isolated compared to earlier this week, although that seems to be a short term thing with heavier rain expected by the weekend.

Precipitation chances haven't dropped entirely for Friday either, but they have been lowered to about a 50/50 shot of getting some more wet weather.

The possibility for some clustered showers/storms continues to exist and if they start to develop we could see some localized areas pick up a few inches of rain in a hurry.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday has the potential to be more of a washout, and given how saturated we are the flooding threat will increase slightly going into the weekend.

While storms will be possible on Saturday the stronger storms may end up moving through on Sunday.

It would be a good idea to keep in tune with the forecast this weekend as flooding may slowly become an issue as rain totals pile up.

So far the forecasted rain totals seem to be on track with Lafayette picking up an additional half inch on Thursday and some parts of Acadiana already approaching the 5" range over the last few days.

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is likely still on the hook for another few inches this weekend, with some hotspots hitting closer to 5-8" over the coming days.

Scattered showers will then continue into next week, but it does look like there's some breaks down the line.

It may not be until June but a change in the pattern is at least emerging on the horizon.