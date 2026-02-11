Showers looking more likely over the weekend, quiet for the end of the week

Daniel Phillips

It's a little more unsettled Wednesday with showers popping up through the day across south Louisiana.

No individual shower should last that long or have much impact but be aware you may stumble into one or two of them as you go through the day.

Not expecting as much sunshine out there today, but temperatures will be just as warm (if not warmer) as they push into the upper 70s.

We'll cool down by a few degrees and the winds will be a little fresher for the back half of the work week.

A little more sunshine is expected for Thursday and Friday as well and it should be a quiet stretch going into the weekend.

Saturday, however, is when things start to change.

Showers and storms look increasingly likely Saturday night and Sunday morning, widespread severe weather isn't expected but a few robust thunderstorms will be possible.

The day time parades will be fine and won't have any weather related issues.

The night parades will be cutting it very close as the window for the onset of showers looks to arrive in west Acadiana around 8 or 9 o'clock in the evening.

Activity will pick up through midnight before winding down in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Once the rain passes we'll be looking good for the rest of carnival season with a beautiful forecast going into Mardi Gras day.