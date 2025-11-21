Showers finally move through Acadiana Friday morning

Daniel Phillips

Friday's starting off with a scattering of some beneficial rain which has been a nice change of pace this morning.

This isn't anywhere near the amount we need to help with our building drought, but every drop helps and it'll be a good freshen up for the garden.

The first round of rain will move through early but a few straggling showers may have a small impact on that morning commute.

We'll get a brief break from the rain before another round of scattered activity will try and move through the area in the afternoon.

Similar to the morning showers though these will have minimal impact.

After a quiet, warm weekend, we'll get our next shot at rain to arrive with a front on Tuesday.

This will usher in much cooler weather as we head into the holiday and we could even see a return of the 30s by Thanksgiving.

Models backed off the "stalling front" scenario so, at least for now, it looks like it'll be one rainy day with the sun returning by the holiday.