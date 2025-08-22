Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers expected Friday, but drier weather is on the way

Daniel Three Day.png
Daniel Phillips
Daniel Three Day.png
Posted
Weather Planner Plus Real.png

The work week will end in similar fashion to the way it started.

Temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values pushing into the triple digits and spotty showers arriving late in the afternoon.

Showers on Friday will be your standard summer type rain, short lived and occasionally heavy.

We will start to dry out on Saturday and we'll get an extended period with low rain chances, although this will come withe some hot afternoons.

The tropics remain active, but that activity remains in the Atlantic Basin, the Gulf is quiet through the rest of the month.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.