Showers ending overnight as high heat moves back in this week

Hopefully folks were able to enjoy some of the numerous showers we've have moving through today because it is drying out and heating up the rest of the week.

Drier air will replace the muggy air mass we've had over the last day or two as a major ridge sets up across the southeast.

While temperatures will only be a few degrees above normal on Tuesday, pushing into the low 90s the heat index will be back in the triple digits and showers will be much more isolated.

Daniel Phillips

As that ridge expands so will the heat and I would expect we'll see Heat Advisories returning by the middle of the week with heat index values pushing 110 by the weekend.

That dry pattern will hold all the way through the week and weekend and as conditions dry up and heat up we may see a return of some fire weather concerns, even after Monday's rain.

The tropics seem to be looking a little more active across the Basin but nothing that is going to impact us in any sort of way.