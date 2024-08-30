Showers continue through the weekend, plus a quick note on the tropics

Daniel Phillips

The moisture that had been piling up in Acadiana finally gave way to showers and storms this week, and it seems that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Showers and storms will be on and off through the day on Friday with another half inch to an inch of rain expected across the area.

Flooding still isn't a major concern, but roads may be a little slower to drain over the next few days so be mindful during your commute.

Rumbles of thunder and lightning will be common through the day but not expecting much, if any, severe weather through the day.

There's not much change in the overall pattern through the weekend so it looks like the wet weather will linger.

Showers will continue on and off through Labor Day and beyond and we may end up seeing 3-5 inches of rain over the next several days.

We've been running a bit dry for most of the month so it's not the worst thing to get a little caught up on rain it's just unlucky it's over a holiday weekend.

Tropics are looking a little more active and we could see our next storm develop by the middle of next week.

There's not a lot of consensus in the models and there likely won't be until we start to see some organization out of these waves, but it will be something to monitor as we head into the work week.

Still way to early to say anything for certain but after a quiet August is would make sense to see activity pick up for September.