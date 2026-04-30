Showers becoming more numerous across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

A long discussed front is going to dip down into Acadiana today, bringing with it a wider scattering of showers.

Despite some stronger storms on Wednesday there's not much of a severe threat out there today as we'll start getting some more influence from that cooler air.

Highs will only get into the upper 70s this afternoon with even cooler weather on the way for tomorrow.

Daniel Phillips

Rains will really start to pick up Friday with on and off periods of heavy showers moving through in waves starting by early afternoon and continuing into the early hours of Saturday.

A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible but the drastically cooler air will choke off those storms from some of the deeper energy and limit severe storm potential.

If we get any weather related issues it will be because of some minor localized flooding, but even then, given the nature of the showers we won't see any widespread flooding.

Daniel Phillips

Friday will be a chilly day along with a wet one as temperatures are set to dip through the day down into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Not a typical forecast for the first day of May.

That rain will start to break up in the early morning hours of Saturday and we'll gradually clear out through the day.

That should be welcomed news for Crawfish Festival goers since it now looks like it will only be Friday that's washed out.

In an attempt to make up for that washout the weekend is looking not only sunny but cool and dry as well which will be a nice change of pace.

Winds will be picking up over the weekend so be prepared for a cool, strong breeze from the north.