Showers becoming more isolated with drier weather this weekend

Daniel Phillips

The showers won't disappear entirely on Wednesday, but there may be a few less than the last couple of days.

Rain will be a little more pop up in nature as they won't have the same type of upper level support they've enjoyed the last week.

This coming as high pressure out west begins to nudge east, although we won't feel the influence of that ridge until the weekend.

Temperatures will largely be dictated by the rain with most areas pushing into the upper 80s, however, a little extra cloud cover could make that a little cooler and some sunshine a little warmer.

Daniel Phillips

High pressure will finally take over by Friday with a chance to dry out as we get into the weekend, although that looks to be short lived.

The ridge will move east by the start of next week, and we'll see rain chances elevated into the last week of June.

While the rain has felt like a nuisance it could be worse and the good news is that the tropics look like they'll stay quiet through June.

Model guidance has things staying tropics free into July which is just how we like it.