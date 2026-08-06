Showers back again this afternoon

Daniel Phillips

We've got another round of showers and storms moving through Acadiana this afternoon.

Similar to the last few days the rain will start to pop up around lunch time and will be scattered until the evening when it starts to wind down.

These rainy afternoons are helping out with temperatures which have remained in the lower 90s.

Daniel Phillips

As has been the case the last few days we're not expecting any severe weather or flooding, but a few of the stronger storms could produce frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain.

While we'll still see some showers again on Friday they don't look to be as numerous and we should end up with a sunnier afternoon.

That dry stretch will continue into Saturday before moisture starts to return again on Sunday and peaking Monday.