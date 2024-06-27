Showers and storms return to Acadiana Thursday afternoon

Daniel Phillips

A frontal boundary has draped itself across Acadiana to close out the week, and while it won't really mean cooler or drier weather it is going to open the door for showers.

Widely scattered showers and storms will move through, aided by the heat, in the afternoon so keep the umbrella handy.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible and with the heat we could see a storm or two flare up in strength but widespread severe weather isn't expected.

Be prepared to encounter brief but heavy downpours along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Rain should wind down through the late evening and overnight but expect another round to move through Friday.

The extended cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures from getting as hot as the last few days but I'd still expect to see a heat index around 105 in the afternoon.

Little change for Friday but a ridge of high pressure is going to build and move into the area on Saturday.

Rain chances will drop for the weekend but temperatures will increase so be on the look out for a Heat Advisory on Saturday.

Activity in the tropics has picked up over the last 24 hours and while there are no immediate impacts to Acadiana if you're interested you can find more information here.