Showers and storms return to Acadiana on Wednesday

Daniel Phillips

After a soggy end to the weekend we'll get a break from the showers but the clouds will linger a little longer.

Gray skies will continue for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures continuing to push into the low 80s in the afternoon.

A steady breeze coming in from the south will keep moisture levels locked in place, and will help keep the atmosphere ready for another round of storms later this week.

Daniel Phillips

A robust front is expected to push through the area Wednesday evening, bringing another round of heavy showers and potential severe storms.

The front is expected to move through Wednesday evening with passage expected after dinner time between about 8:00 pm and Midnight, with a majority of the activity taking place along the line.

Given some of the cloud cover over the next few days it doesn't look like we'll see many discreet cells developing ahead of the front, which should limit our chances of seeing tornado producing supercells.

Instead our primary threat will be strong, damaging winds as the storms pass Wednesday night.

At times you can expect heavy downpour, however, given how quickly the system will be moving flooding doesn't seem like it will be a major issue.

As is always the case some minor street flooding is possible as the rain is coming down but nothing that's too widespread looks likely.

Daniel Phillips

This front will actually be able to bring us some cooler weather, and we may even see lows drop down into the 40s Thursday night, with highs remaining in the 60s and 70s into the weekend.

There's still a few details that need to be ironed out, so as always make sure you stay tuned to the forecast and are weather aware on Wednesday.