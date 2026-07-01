Showers and storms return to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

The ridge of high pressure that has dominated the region for the better part of a week will finally start to slide north on Wednesday, opening up the door for showers and storms in the afternoon.

Acadiana will get a quiet morning with no problems out for the morning commute, but as we get closer to lunch we'll start seeing the clouds gather.

Widely scattered showers and storms will rumble through the area this afternoon producing a few hefty downpours.

Flooding isn't expected to be a huge issue with these as they'll be moving fairly quickly but we may see some pooling on the roads as the rain comes down.

Daniel Phillips

This will open up the door for daily rain chances that will continue through the remainder of the week, although showers won't be nearly as numerous as they will be on Wednesday.

A few pop up showers will be possible for the 4th of July but nothing that looks out of the ordinary for this time of year.

Certainly nothing that would warrant canceling any of your plans, although having a place to duck in for a half hour wouldn't be the worst idea.

It'll certainly remain hot but we will get a little moderation courtesy of these showers with highs staying in the low 90s.