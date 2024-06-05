Showers and Storms Possible... Yet Again

Daniel Phillips

Stop me if you've heard this one before... Chance of scattered showers and storms, with the potential for pockets of severe weather.

The forecast in Acadiana has been pretty unrelenting for about the past month now, we've seemingly had daily severe weather and when we had a dry spell we saw our heat index shoot up to 114.

Summer's off to a bit of a rough start.

So here we are again looking at the potential for widely scattered showers and storms arriving a little earlier in the day compared to the last few rounds.

Severe chances don't seem quite as high Wednesday but they're still there, once again, damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns.

It looks like our next system will move through in the mid to late morning and continue into the early parts of the afternoon.

Temperatures still look like they'll push around 90 in the afternoon with a heat index that is closer to 100, this will be subject to change though depending on how long the showers hang around.

If the day end up cloudier and wetter you can expect that number to be a little lower.

There's a little more of the same on the way for Thursday as showers will once again be scattered across the area, although not as robust looking as Wednesday.

This will be the end of the active weather for a little while through, we'll at least make it through the weekend before a return of some showers.

Naturally this means temperatures will be on the rise.

Mid 90s are expected by Friday afternoon with a heat index pushing well into the triple digits, it wouldn't be surprising to see a heat advisory for Friday.

It'll remain hot and dry through the weekend before (you guessed it) scattered showers return to the forecast Monday.