Showers and storms popping up to start the work week

Daniel Phillips

It's shaping up to be a fairly wet start to the work week with widely scattered showers expected today and tomorrow.

There's been a major surge of tropical moisture into the area and that combined with a stalled frontal boundary will make for plenty of showers moving through on Monday.

Be prepared for some heavier downpours and given the set up we could see some of these showers moving fairly slowly as well.

This could lead to some localized flash flooding, particularly along low lying roadways and areas that picked up a lot of rain over the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

Moisture will linger into Tuesday and while we may not see quite as many showers there will still be plenty of them, with clearing not expected until Wednesday.

Moisture will move out of the region on Wednesday and the rest of the week will be back to hot and humid with high pressure building in the afternoon.

That quieter pattern should take us through at least the weekend.