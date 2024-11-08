Showers and storms popping up through the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We've made it to the end of another work week and after a quick break it seems like showers are returning to the forecast.

An influx of moisture from Hurricane Rafael combined with another weak, fizzling front will open up the door for rain popping up through the weekend.

Activity will be scattered on Friday as the moisture begins to surge in, however, the arrival of a front on Saturday will increase the coverage across Acadiana.

A few thunderstorms will be possible over the next few days, but severe weather isn't expected.

Temperatures ahead of the front will continue to run in the mid 80s and lows Friday and Saturday will remain in the low 70s.

Temperatures will dip slightly headed into next week, but another front coming through on Wednesday will finally get those temperatures back to normal.