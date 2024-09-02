Showers and storms persist into the work week

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms remain in the forecast as we kick off another work week.

The rain will be a little more broken up and scattered to start the week, but some wetter days are right around the corner.

Moisture levels have stayed elevated which is going to feed into those rain chances so keep the umbrellas with you over the next few days.

Temperatures will be warm Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 90s before a slight dip with extra cloudiness and showers through the middle of the week.

There is good news in the forecast, however, as it looks likely that we get our first cold front of the season moving through over the weekend.

It won't be a sharp drop in temperatures but you can expect pleasant mornings and a much drier air mass in place starting Saturday.

Highs will still be in the upper 80s but with lower humidity it will be a lot more manageable.

We're continuing to keep an eye on the tropics which is trying to get going, but still having some struggles.

I'll have a complete tropical breakdown out later this morning.