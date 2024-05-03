Showers and storms having an impact on Friday's commute

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms are back in the forecast for Friday morning as another disturbance moves across the region.

Heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms will make for a sloppy commute so plan to give yourself plenty of time to get to work.

Widespread flooding doesn't look to be a major concern but we could see some water pooling on some of the roadways, as always never drive across a flooded road.

Severe weather doesn't look likely but this time of year it's always best to keep an eye on any thunderstorms that develop.

Folks who are headed out to Crawfish Festival Friday night don't need to worry about the weather as showers will be wrapping up by the time festivities get started.

In the meantime temperatures will stay in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a southerly breeze continuing through the day.

The rest of the weekend will remain much quieter although clouds look to linger for the next few days.

A few spotty showers over the weekend will be possible but it doesn't look like anything that would make you cancel any weekend plans.

Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days and by the middle of next week we'll be looking at our first string of 90 degree days.